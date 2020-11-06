Texas A&M professors and students develop autonomous van with telehealth technology

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Healthcare is an ongoing problem for our rural communities. For some people seeing a doctor means a trip to a larger city mile away. A team of Texas A&M professors and students are hard at work developing telehealth medicine combined with autonomous technology.

Technology that Texas A&M Professor Dr. Ying Li says is important especially during the Coronavirus pandemic. “A lot of populations who belong to the older adults category are so concerned about visiting a clinic or going to the hospital because of the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and with our service they don’t have to worry about that.”

The van is called Endeavride Dr. Li says America is a great place if you have a car, but too many people in small-town America cannot afford a car or have health insurance. The driver-less van which Dr. Li calls the doctor’s office and taxi on wheels is the first of its kind in the nation. Nolanville, TX is the first city that will be testing out the technology.

Anna Cooper, a student at Texas A&M University says the technology and service are invaluable for those who don’t have access to transportation or healthcare. “Endeavride makes it super easy for anyone to get healthcare or health services or just get from point A to point B,” says Cooper

The driver-less van features systems that monitor blood pressure and other vital signs, scales that measure the height and weight of a patient, and video conferencing which will allow passengers to speak with a medical professional, and much more. “We have the remote diagnostics devices and we have video conferencing systems so that you will be able to have a video conversation with a doctor and have your vital signs taken,” Says Dr. Li

Dr. Li says he hopes the technology makes life a little easier for small rural towns. “We want to serve people’s lives better by delivering transportation and healthcare to peoples doorsteps,” says Dr. Li

Will Bennett is a Junior Urban Planning student at Texas A&M University; He contributes with the sanitation and handicap accessibility portion of the van. Bennett says the technology is a game-changer for small towns. "This really is an answer for the people that are having to use other services to meet their accommodations' says Bennett

Program Aide Ryan Kraus help lead the team with fabrications, making sure the van is structurally sound and that the internal mechanisms work properly. He says he’s glad to take part in this project and serve the community. “When I think of serving the community I think of how Jesus would serve other people and how he met both a spiritual and physical need and the people in rural areas have a physical need and me I get to help with that need,” says Kraus.

Those close to the project say the ultimate goal is to make life easier for people in small towns . " we want to reach the people in the sense of reaching people that don’t necessarily have the means to service themselves" says Texas A&M Professor Michael Gayk Texas A&M Student Zhiheng Hu who helped develop the mobile app that the platform uses says he just wants to bring technology to small towns that need it. " Our goal is to be the connection between Endeaveride and the user, we want to bring the brand new technology to the community to improve their life," says Hu

The team at Texas A&M has also teamed up with College Station Business ProHealth 2020, who has a germ-killing technology-based solution called Zoono which founder Dan Quinn says can kill hundreds of viruses, bacteria, and germs including COVID-19 on surfaces for 30 days or more.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.