Texas A&M’s Conference Schedule Unveiled

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 2020-21 conference slate as the Southeastern Conference announced its 126-game schedule Friday. The Aggies begin SEC play Dec. 29 at LSU.

The Maroon & White’s home schedule includes contests against Auburn (Jan. 2), Tennessee (Jan. 9), Missouri (Jan. 16), LSU (Jan. 26), Vanderbilt (Feb. 3), Georgia (Feb. 10), Alabama (Feb. 17), Arkansas (Feb. 20) and Mississippi State (March 3).

Additionally, Texas A&M faces LSU (Dec. 29), South Carolina (Jan. 6), Mississippi State (Jan. 13), Vanderbilt (Jan. 20), Ole Miss (Jan. 23), Arkansas (Feb. 6), Florida (Feb. 13), Kentucky (Feb. 23) and Missouri (Feb. 27) away from Bryan-College Station.

The SEC Tournament is slated for March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

