Texas Department of State Health Services reporting 2 ICU beds left in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District continues to report daily COVID-19 cases at a steady rate. However, in the last week, hospitalizations have more than doubled.

One week ago, the Health District reported 14 Brazos County residents hospitalized with COVID-19. On Thursday, that number was 31.

The Brazos Valley makes up Region N for hospital regions, and according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), there are only two ICU beds open in the region.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says there is no denying that hospitals have gotten busier recently with COVID-19 patients.

"We know that our hospitals are getting busier with COVID-19. We know that we have had some deaths. By now, most of us have heard of individuals that have had COVID-19. So we know that it’s real, and we know that it’s here,” said Dr. Sullivan.

The two major hospitals in the Brazos Valley, CHI St. Joseph Health and Baylor Scott & White Health both say they are staying ready for cases in the hospitals.

In a statement released to KBTX, CHI St. Joseph Health says, “While we are seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley, St. Joseph Health maintains the ability to care for patients requiring hospital-level care at our facility or through a transfer for those requiring a higher level of care. We are busy but stable. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and stand ready to care for additional patients should we see any increases in cases locally.”

Baylor Scott & White Health released the below statement to KBTX as well.

"We are continuing to closely monitor the increase in COVID-19 cases across Texas – particularly in those counties where local health departments have confirmed moderate to substantial community transmission. While we have seen an increase in the number of cases recently, it is important to note that the vast majority of our patients have been receiving and continue to receive care unrelated to COVID-19.

We have been able to continue caring for our patients because of enhanced safety measures and protections in place across our hospitals, surgery centers and clinics, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and recommendations by our clinical experts to safeguard our patients' health and well-being—as well as that of our caregivers—from COVID-19. More about our Safe Care precautions can be found online at http://bswhealth.com/safecare

While our teams are on the front lines saving lives and behind the scenes equipping and encouraging caregivers each day, our System leaders are working around the clock to replenish the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to protect our patients and staff.

At Baylor Scott & White, we work each day believing ‘We are in it together.’ It is one of our organizational values. That holds true right now more than ever. We appreciate the support we’ve received from our patients, their families and communities.

Prevention is best. We want to remind the public, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends, to wash your hands often, stay home when you can and keep distance from others when outside of your home, and cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others."

