The Salvation Army is gearing up for Red Kettle season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Salvation Army of Bryan and College Station is preparing for its biggest fundraising event.

Every year the Salvation Army relies on funds collected by Red Kettle donations to help provide assistance to those in need.

This year partners like Walmart are making donating a little easier by allowing shoppers to round their total to the nearest dollar with proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

The non-profit says COVID-19 has created a higher need in our area for assistance making donations more important now than ever before.

“April and May alone we spent in those two months what we would normally spend in a year doing rent and utility assistance and so we definitely have seen a great increase of the need into our community and we know that’s going to continue into this next year,” said Lieutenant Timothy Israel.

Israel says they’ve also seen an increase in Angel Tree families this year. More than 1,000 families which estimate to around 2,700 kids are signed up for the program this year.

The Salvation Army will kick off the Red Kettle Campaign Monday at Hobby Lobby in College Station.

