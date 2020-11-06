This week’s Classroom Champion is Brent Tucker.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Brent Tucker. The Allen Academy Senior has a 4.4 GPA, and is currently ranked in the Top 25 percent of his class.

“When I first got to start coaching a few years ago, he was more kind of lead by example type of person. You know he wasn’t quite the vocal leader, but as he’s grown as he’s matured, he’s got both qualities really well. He does lead by example, there’s kind of a saying kind of around the school that when in doubt do what Brent Tucker does. Just because how great of a kid he is he’s always one of the first people to pat you on the back, and to compliment you, or to help you fix a mistake you made as well. So he’s really kind of shown that he can be both. He can be a great vocal leader and he’s always leading by example.” - Nick Stromeyer, Teacher

“On and off the field, his work ethic is probably what drives him the most, just trying to be successful in whatever he does, whether that’s in the classroom or on the field. He wants to be successful and set himself up well for later on in life where everything he wants to accomplish. Pressure of being a student athlete, Brent has pretty good time management. He’s involved in a lot of things he’s on Student Council, he plays football, soccer, baseball, track. So with all that he needs to stay focused on what he needs to accomplish day to day. So he doesn’t really let the pressure mount up on him and he kind of deals with it as it comes. Because of his time management he can deal with it very well.” - Adrian Adams, Coach

“My biggest thing with time management in high school pretty much just been knowing what I need to get done, when I need to get it done. And just kind of organizing it all, especially at the beginning of each week. Because one of my biggest pet peeves is not getting stuff done on time and being late on work, because that just show really bad work ethic. And I feel like because l’ve been practicing this for so long in high school, that it’ll transfer really well in college, and I’ll be able to kind of succeed in the same way,” said Tucker.

After high school, Brent plans on attending college and he wants to study Mechanical Engineering. His goal is to one day to help design Stadiums and develop Sports Gear.

Congratulations to Brent Tucker of Allen Academy. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.