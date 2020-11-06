Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Jose Villa

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Former Blinn College student Jose Villa always knew he wanted a career in music. He just wasn’t sure how to get there.

Thanks to inspiration from Blinn’s music faculty, Villa has found his path.

A trombone player, Villa has been selected for the elite Marine Detachment, Naval School of Music in Virginia Beach.

The school is the first stop after basic training for musicians who wish to join the ranks of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps bands.

Villa, a Waller High School graduate, attended Blinn with the goal of a career in music education.

Villa will perform with the Marine Pacific Force Band in Hawaii after completing his training at the Naval School of Music. He says he wants to continue his career in music after he leaves the Marine Corps.

