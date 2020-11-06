Advertisement

Wildlife educator, YouTube star Coyote Peterson makes a stop in Brazos County

Peterson and his crew recently posted two videos from the area, including one featuring a Texas A&M student.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the Asian giant hornet, or murder hornet, made headlines earlier this year, several Brazos Valley residents mistook the insect for another wasp that closely resembles it: the cicada killer.

During a recent visit to Brazos County, YouTube star and wildlife educator Nathaniel “Coyote” Peterson stumbled upon a cicada killer and took that opportunity to explain to his nearly 18 million followers on YouTube the difference between the cicada killer and the murder hornet. The video titled “STUNG by a CICADA KILLER!” has 8.5 million views.

In another video posted last month, Peterson worked with a graduate student Texas A&M University to produce a video about alligator gars. The video titled “MURDER IN TEXAS - a BIG FISH Crime Story!

In September, Peterson and his crew also shot this video in Cleveland, Texas.

