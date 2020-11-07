Aggie Golfers Close Out Fall Schedule at Jerry Pate National

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team will close out its fall schedule against another all-Southeastern Conference field at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate Sunday through Tuesday at the Old Overton Country Club just outside Birmingham, Alabama.

Representing the Aggies are seniors Dan Erickson and Brandon Smith, junior Sam Bennett, sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues, who will be making his collegiate debut. The Aggies begin first round play at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday and are paired with Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

Head Coach Brian Kortan says:

“We have an experienced group of guys that when they leave town they expect to win tournaments. We’ll be facing a lot of good golf teams, so our challenge is for all five guys to put up good scores for 54 holes. That’s what it will take to win, and if we don’t then we’ll get back to work and try to get better.”

The Aggies' Lineup:

Sam BENNETT Jr. Madisonville, Texas

Dan ERICKSON Sr. Whittier, Calif.

William PAYSSE So. Belton, Texas

Daniel RODRIGUES Fr. Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

Brandon SMITH Sr. Frisco, Texas

Last Time Out:

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Aggies placed third at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate behind Vanderbilt and Georgia and were an impressive 29-under par through the 54-hole tournament Oct. 25-27. On the final individual leaderboard, senior Brandon Smith was the Aggies' top finisher in a tie for third at 12-under (68-63-70). Sophomore William Paysse tied for 15th at 7-under (64-68-74), Junior Sam Bennett tied for 27th at 4-under (70-71-68), senior Walker Lee tied for 40th at even par (70-73-70) and senior Dan Erickson tied for 46th at 1-over (73-72-69).

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.