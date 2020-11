BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams took down the O’Connell Buccaneers in a one-sided thriller on Friday night. Senior quarterback Ethan Lucas lead the Rams to a 64-12 Homecoming victory over the Buccaneers at Baker field. The Rams take on Covenant Christian Cougars of Conroe on November 13 at home.

