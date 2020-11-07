Advertisement

Allen Academy wins homecoming game over O’Connell 64-12

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy football team beat Galveston O’Connell 64-12 Friday night at Baker Field for the Rams' homecoming game.

Ethan Lucas started the scoring for the Rams with a touchdown pass to Brent Tucker. The Rams would be in control of the entire game cruising to a 64-12 victory, their 4th win of the season.

The Rams wrap up their regular season next Friday at home against Conroe Covenant Christian in a game to determine the district championship.

