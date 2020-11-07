Brazos Christian beats Waco Reicher in Friday night football thriller

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos Christian was taking a break from district play after Legacy Prep had some COVID issues.

They did some quick rescheduling and were playing Reicher.

The fans will see a great game in Bryan Friday night.

During the second quarter Bishop Reicher will have a big score first. Jake Boozer throws deep to Tyler Ward for the 25-yard touchdown pass.

After the extra point the score will be Brazos Christian 3, Reicher 7.

The Eagles though will get their offense going too. Levi Hancock with the quarterback keeper. He’ll push through multiple defenders for the 12 yard touchdown. Brazos Christian will then be up 10 to 7.

The Eagles will find some more scoring opportunities.

Also second quarter, Levi Hancock takes to the air with a ten yard pass to Blake Burtin. Brazos Christian would lead 17 to 14 at half.

They’ll take the win two. Final Score Brazos Christian 45 - Waco Bishop Reicher 42.

Chance Locker will have an interception to help seal the deal for BCS. He had two interception during the game.

