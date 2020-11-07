Advertisement

Bremond dominates Hubbard on senior night

Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers finished the regular season strong after a dominant 59 -28 win over Hubbard on senior night.

The Tigers got off to a hot start leading 24-0 after the first quarter. The momentum continued into the second quarter when the Tigers scored four more touchdowns.

Right before halftime, Bremond’s Hunter Wilganowski picked off Hubbard’s quarterback Seth Moore and took it all the way to the house for a pick-six.

Bremond finished the regular season with a record of (6-3).

