Burn Bans in effect as drought conditions expand

Lack of rainfall continues to dry out grasslands
Burn Bans return to the Brazos Valley as drought conditions expand.
By Erika Paige
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Expanding Moderate Drought and Abnormally Dry conditions continue to expand across the Brazos Valley which has brought back the return of Burn Bans to Walker and Lee Counties.

The Burn Ban in effect for Lee County goes until Monday, November 5, 2020 at 5pm. It may be extended. That decision will come from the Lee County Commissioners Court. More details can be found here.

The Walker County Burn Ban will remain in effect for the next 90 days from its start date on November 2, 2020. More details can be found here.

Unless significant rainfall can bring significant improvements to the over 9″ rainfall deficit the Brazos Valley is currently in, expanding drought conditions and potentially more Burn Bans may be issued as conditions worsen.

