College Station defeats Lufkin for the first time ever 45-21

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Lufkin 45-21 Friday night at Cougar Stadium. It was the first time the Cougars had beat Lufkin, after falling to the Panthers the past two years.

College Station got off to a quick start with Marquise Collins finding the endzone first. Quarterback Jett Huff found Traylen Suel for another first-quarter touchdown. The Cougars would go up 24-0 before the Panthers scored late in the second quarter. Lufkin would cut the lead 24-14 in the third quarter, but that’s as close as the Panthers would get. Collins had 3 touchdowns for the Cougars and Roderick Brown added two more rushing TDs.

The Cougars have now won three in a row and are 3-1 in district play.

“I think it’s huge. We try not to overemphasize that with the kids because we talk about every game being big," said Cougars Head Coach Steve Huff. "Play every game like it’s big. That way you don’t blow it out of proportion. But this was a huge game because we’re both sitting there in the same situation in the district. However it comes down I don’t know right now, but I know for the next 24 hours we’ll enjoy this one,” finished Huff.

College Station will be on the road at Cleveland next week. The Cougars return home again on November 20th.

