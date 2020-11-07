Crockett shuts out Trinity to earn higher seed in postseason

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Bulldogs shutout the Tigers 39-0 Friday night to earn the higher seed heading into postseason play.

The teams were tied in the standings at 6-4 heading into Friday’s matchup. Crockett snapped Trinity’s three-game winning streak with the victory which ended a two-game skid of their own.

The Bulldogs set the tone early with their defense on the first drive of the game when linebacker Zandric Anderson jumped a passing route and intercepted Trinity quarterback Cole Caldwell. Anderson had only green grass in front of him and ran the ball all the way back for a touchdown and the first score of the game to give Crockett a 7-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Bulldogs quarterback Jadyn Collins hit Dennis Simmons on a long touchdown pass to add to their lead. Crocket went up 14-0 after the extra point.

Collins hit another long passing touchdown in the second quarter when he connected with Decourtrice Johnson for a 44-yard bomb that put the Bulldogs up 23-0.

Keshun Easterling gave Crockett a 30-0 lead thanks to a touchdown run from inside the five-yard line towards the end of the quarter. The Bulldogs would take that lead into the locker room. They would continue to hold the Tigers scoreless through the second half before going on to win 39-0.

Crockett will take on Anahuac on Thursday, Nov. 12.

