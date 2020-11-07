CSPD to begin issuing tickets for violating new hands-free ordinance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police will soon enforce the city’s new hands-free ordinance after a 30 day grace period.

“We have had 30 days of education where officers have made contact with violators and issued only warnings for having violated the hands-free ordinance,” said College Station Police Officer Tristen Lopez.

Once all of the signs announcing this new ordinance were in place, the community had 30 days to comply. That grace period, according to CSPD, ends Saturday, November 7.

The ordinance requires hands-free cellphone use while driving within the city limits. Law enforcement says calling for authorities or using your phone on a mount for GPS is allowed.

To help with enforcement, CSPD is participating in TxDOT’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). The grant money through this program allows officers to work overtime hours specifically focused on traffic enforcement. The types of violations they are looking for include distracted driving.

Marci Corry, founder of SAFE 2 SAVE in College Station, says it’s decisions like these that help push her message of the need to eliminate distracted driving.

“The thing about drinking and driving is it has a horrible stigma with it and it’s easy to get really angry at that. But then we don’t really get angry at texting and driving,” said Corry.

“In recent years, distracted driving has passed impaired driving as one of the most common factors leading to fatalities on roads in Texas,” said Officer Lopez.

The fine for violating the ordinance can range anywhere from $25 up to $500.

