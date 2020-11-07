Dow Tied for Fourth Place After Round Two of the Liz Murphey

ATHENS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Courtney Dow shined in round two of the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate at the University of Georgia Golf Course with a 3-under 69 to put her tied for fourth place on Saturday as the Aggies moved up to eighth.

“We definitely got off to a better start today, and had a few more birdie opportunities,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “Courtney [Dow] had a great round. She hit a lot of solid shots and putted well. Amber [Park] and Stephanie [Astrup] also had solid rounds. We need a couple of lower scores tomorrow and we will have a good chance to have a nice finish to our fall season.”

As a team, A&M shot 4-over 292 and sank 12 birdies. The Aggies went from ninth place after round one to eighth today.

Dow showed off her prowess in round two, moving her way up from tied for 19th yesterday to securely in the top five today. The Frisco, Texas, native started strong in her first nine, going 3-under 34 while sinking three birdies. The senior is looking for her second career tournament victory, and her third top-five finish.

Amber Park had an efficient day on the course as well. Park went even 72 and moved up a spot to tied for 18th. The senior sank four birdies and is looking to notch her first top-20 finish of the season.

Stephanie Astrup went 1-over 73, improving from yesterday by seven strokes. The Denmark, native catapulted up nine spots, and is now tied for 47th.

Brooke Tyree and Ava Schwienteck carded a 6-over 78 and are tied for 47th and in 52nd, respectively.

Auburn (-2) holds a seven-stroke lead over Mississippi State (+5) and Vanderbilt (+5). Georgia (+6) and Tennessee (+6) round out the top five.

Mississippi State’s Hanna Levi leads the field with a 6-under 138.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rounds 1/2):

Place Team R1 R2 8 Texas A&M 299 292 T4 Courtney Dow 74 69 (-1) T18 Amber Park 74 72 (+2) T47 Stephanie Astrup 80 73 (+9) T47 Brooke Tyree 75 78 (+9) 52 Ava Schwienteck 76 78 (+10)

The Maroon & White are set for an 7:30 a.m. CT tee time tomorrow for the final round of The Liz Murphey.

