Feeling more like mid-October

Get used to it, the mild air is here to stay...at least through the weekend and into early next week. In fact, there are not many changes day to day than what we’ve seen Thursday and Friday. A few may wake up to a little bit of patchy fog in some isolated spots, but should lend way to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon hours.

Highs each afternoon are back in the lower 80s and overnight lows are inching closer to the 60s through the weekend with the exception of Saturday morning. By the second half of the weekend, more Gulf moisture will be piling back into the Brazos Valley and may fuel a very spot rain chance Sunday afternoon, but the bigger changes and better chances for rain hold off until next week.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 55. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 81. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Low: 60. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

