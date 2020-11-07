Local art gallery and studio starts new monthly tradition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -DEGALLERY in Bryan is now hosting a monthly art market called “First Saturday Arts Market."

The market features artists from across Texas, selling their art and other handmade goods. In addition, the event hosts live music, other crafts and activities for children.

Owner and President of DEGALLERY, Dary Dega, said she wanted to create an art market like the ones you can experience in Paris and Moscow here in the Brazos Valley.

“This was my wish," said Dega. “To create something interesting here for people to come, just buy not expensive art - very beautiful art - by very popular artists, and enjoy time together.”

Dega plans to host the market on the first Saturday of each month.

The art gallery is located at 930 North Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Click here to learn more about DEGALLERY.

