Local business owners find picture perfect way to thank area heroes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some local business owners have found a way to celebrate and thank local heroes ahead of Veterans Day.

Pictures can be extremely precious for families and Friday night, the owners of Water to Wine Productions and Marta Nicole Photography teamed to offer veterans a free photo shoot. The sessions were done in Downtown Bryan. Veterans were able to take self portraits or family photos.

“We just wanted to let the veterans know out here locally and just really across the world that we appreciate their service. Our nation and freedoms don’t come for free and we understand that and so we just wanted to say, from Water to Wine Productions and Marta Nicole Photography, we just want to thank our veterans," said Nicole Morten, owner of Water to Wine Productions.

Each veteran received a free 5x7 portrait print, as well as a free digital copy to share online.

