Mustangs Host The Jasper Bulldogs

By Travis Musgrove
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Mustangs hosted the Jasper Bulldogs for there final game of the season. The Bulldogs started off the night growling and bearing there teeth with an impressive run of 74 yards for there first touchdown. But the Mustangs fought back hard and managed 6 points in field goal attempts. As well as many sacks and forced fumbles. At the end of the night Jasper Bulldogs won the night 41 - 6.

