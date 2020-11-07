Mustangs Host The Jasper Bulldogs

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Mustangs hosted the Jasper Bulldogs for there final game of the season. The Bulldogs started off the night growling and bearing there teeth with an impressive run of 74 yards for there first touchdown. But the Mustangs fought back hard and managed 6 points in field goal attempts. As well as many sacks and forced fumbles. At the end of the night Jasper Bulldogs won the night 41 - 6.

