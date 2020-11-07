Advertisement

Navasota claims top seed out of 13-4A DII with 37-35 win over Giddings

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers claimed a share of the 13-4A Division II Championship Friday night with a last-second touchdown to beat Giddings 37-35 at Rattler Stadium.

Giddings built a 21-17 1st half lead thanks to a 73-yard touchdown run by Bryan Zoch and 32-yard quarterback keeper for another TD by Holden Jatzlau. Navasota will keep pace with the Buffaloes in the first half on a pair of touchdown passes from Ja’mar Jessie covering 27 yards to John Lee and 66 yards to Xavier Steptoe.

Navasota (6-3, 4-1) will be the district’s top seed with the win while Giddings (7-3, 4-1) will be the second-place team entering the playoffs next week.

