New Waverly falls short to Anderson-Shiro

ANDERSON-SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - It was all Anderson-Shiro during the first half of the game, but New Waverly were able to score and hold the Owls to just one touchdown during the second half. Ultimately, Anderson-Shiro were able to keep the lead, pulling out the victory.

Early in the first, Cole Werner threw a touchdown pass to Ca’Darrius Williams who was able to make the impressive tip-toe catch. That put the Owls up 6-0 after a failed 2 point conversion. It was déjà vu on their next scoring play. Werner threw a 40 yard touchdown pass again to Williams who pulled it down in the endzone. This furthered Anderson-Shiro’s lead to 14-0 after a successful 2 point conversion. Werner also showed off his impressive rushing capabilities with a 20 yard rushing touchdown, widening the lead to 20-0.

