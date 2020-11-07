Advertisement

New Waverly falls short to Anderson-Shiro

The Anderson-Shiro Owls defeat the New Waverly Bulldogs, 26-18.
By Frank Greene
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON-SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - It was all Anderson-Shiro during the first half of the game, but New Waverly were able to score and hold the Owls to just one touchdown during the second half. Ultimately, Anderson-Shiro were able to keep the lead, pulling out the victory.

Early in the first, Cole Werner threw a touchdown pass to Ca’Darrius Williams who was able to make the impressive tip-toe catch. That put the Owls up 6-0 after a failed 2 point conversion. It was déjà vu on their next scoring play. Werner threw a 40 yard touchdown pass again to Williams who pulled it down in the endzone. This furthered Anderson-Shiro’s lead to 14-0 after a successful 2 point conversion. Werner also showed off his impressive rushing capabilities with a 20 yard rushing touchdown, widening the lead to 20-0.

