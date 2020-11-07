Advertisement

No. 10 A&M Consolidated bounces back with win over Lake Creek

By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Montgomery Lake Creek 42-28 Friday night in a District 10-5A Division 2 game at Tiger Field. With the win the Tigers improve to 2-1 in district play. Lake Creek is now also 2-1 in district play.

A&M Consolidated quarterback Kyle Willis threw three touchdown passes in the game. Keshon Thomas had three rushing touchdowns. Lake Creek starting quarterback Ty Sexton missed most of the game after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. Sexton is a Texas A&M baseball commit.

A&M Consolidated will return to action November 13 to face Montgomery at Montgomery ISD Stadium. Lake Creek will host Lamar Consolidated November 12 at Montgomery ISD Stadium.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County social worker charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud
College Station police apprehend suspected bank robber
One dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Hearne
Burton Elementary School students bullied after mock presidential election at school
Brazos County Health District reports another COVID-19 death, 31 hospitalizations

Latest News

Allen Academy wins homecoming game over O’Connell 64-12
Bremond dominates Hubbard on senior night
Allen Academy Rams cruises past O’Connell Buccaneers
Caldwell Hornets fall to McGregor in final game of season
Battle for 11-3A DI District Title