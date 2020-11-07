No. 10 A&M Consolidated bounces back with win over Lake Creek

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Montgomery Lake Creek 42-28 Friday night in a District 10-5A Division 2 game at Tiger Field. With the win the Tigers improve to 2-1 in district play. Lake Creek is now also 2-1 in district play.

A&M Consolidated quarterback Kyle Willis threw three touchdown passes in the game. Keshon Thomas had three rushing touchdowns. Lake Creek starting quarterback Ty Sexton missed most of the game after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half. Sexton is a Texas A&M baseball commit.

A&M Consolidated will return to action November 13 to face Montgomery at Montgomery ISD Stadium. Lake Creek will host Lamar Consolidated November 12 at Montgomery ISD Stadium.

