No. 17 Women’s Swim & Dive Defeats TCU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No.17 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team dominated TCU in a 180-104 win at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies tallied 12 first-place finishes on Friday afternoon.

Senior Jing Wen Quah highlighted the meet with a first-place finish in every event she competed in. The Singapore native touched the wall first in the 200 Fly, 200 Back and 400 IM, while also aiding the Maroon & White to a first-place finish in the 400 Medley Relay.

Senior Kara Eisenmann was another top point-earner for the Aggies, taking first place in the 100 Back and second place in the 100 Fly.

Freshman Emme Nelson held her own as she logged the fastest time in the 200 Breast and helped her team to victory in the 400 Medley Relay. Junior Emma Carlton made her 2020 debut, adding a first-place finish in the 50 Free, while freshmen Chloe Stepanek and Olivia Theall, along with senior Camryn Toney, rounded out the top finishers for the Maroon & White.

In diving, the Aggies swept the 3-Meter with senior Charlye Campbell boasting a top score of 344.10. Sophomore Alyssa Clairmont took second with a score of 324.00, junior Chloe Ceyanes earned a score of 313.43 to place third and freshman Payton Props was fourth with a score of 284.41. On the 1-Meter board, it was Campbell again with the top score (324.30), as Ceyanes (303.75), Clairmont (302.70) and Props (274.65) rounded out the top five.

Up Next:The Aggies host eighth annual Art Adamson Invite, beginning on Nov. 18th at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Top Times On The Day:400 Medley – Emma Carlton, Emme Nelson, Jing Wen Quah, Chloe Stepanek – 3:41.54*1000 Free – Mollie Wright – 10:08.41200 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 1:46.51*100 Back – Kara Eisenmann – 55.00*100 Breast – Kylie Powers – 1:02.99*200 Fly – Jing Wen Quah – 1:56.76*50 Free – Emma Carlton - 23.64*100 Free – Emma Carlton – 52.19200 Back – Jing Wen Quah – 1:59.66*200 Breast – Emme Nelson – 2:14.72*500 Free – Camryn Toney – 4:54.14*100 Fly – Olivia Theall – 55.00*400 IM – Jing Wen Quah – 4:12.90*200 Free Relay – Emma Stephenson, Desirae Mangaoang, Bobbi Kennett, Chloe Stepanek – 1:34.46