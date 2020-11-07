No. 7 men’s swim & dive takes down TCU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team tallied 11 first-place finishes in a 180-116 win over TCU at the Rec Center Natatorium Friday evening. Junior Shaine Casas highlighted the evening with a school- and pool-record breaking performance in the 200 Fly with a time of 1:39.23.

The McAllen, Texas native also aided the Maroon & White to a first-place finish in the 200 Free Relay. Senior Tanner Olson held his own as he earned a pair of first-place finishes in the 50 Free and 200 Breast. Junior Ethan Gogulski touched the wall first in the two events he competed in, logging the top time in the 100 Back and 200 Back. Juniors Luke Stuart and Clayton Bobo, along with senior Mark Theall, rounded out the top finishers for the Maroon & White. In diving, the Aggies swept the 1-Meter with senior Kurtis Mathews earning a top-score of 393.53. Sophomore Tony Stewart took second with a score of 325.13, and freshman Kyle Sanchez was third with a score of 315.00. On the 3-Meter Sanchez took home the gold with a score of 357.23 and Stewart followed right behind with a score of 342.45. Up Next:The Aggies host eighth annual Art Adamson Invite, beginning on Nov. 18th at the Rec Center Natatorium. Top Times On The Day:400 Medley – Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown, Jacob Schababerle – 3:12.13*1000 Free – Luke Stuart - 9:06.73*200 Free – Clayton Bobo – 1:38.12*100 Back – Ethan Gogulski – 48.14*100 Breast – Jacob Schababerle – 54.48200 Fly – Shaine Casas – 1:39.23*50 Free – Tanner Olson – 19.91*100 Free – Jace Brown – 45.05200 Back – Ethan Gogulski – 1:43.94*200 Breast – Tanner Olson – 1:57.53*500 Free – Mark Theall – 4:19.51*100 Fly – Luke Stuart – 49.28400 IM – Andres Puente – 3:50.10*200 Free Relay – Shaine Casas, Hudson Smith, Jace Brown, Mark Theall – 1:20.24