Rudder falls to Montgomery 49-22

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Rudder hosted Montgomery looking to snap at two game losing streak, but they fall to the Bears 49-22.

Montgomery jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Rudder cut the lead to 28-15 on a 74 yard kick off return from Keithron Lee. The two point conversion made it 28-15, but Montgomery’s offense kept rolling and they went into the half up 35-15.

The Rangers go on the road next Friday to take Fulshear.

