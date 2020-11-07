Advertisement

Rudder falls to Montgomery 49-22

Rangers fall to 0-3 in district play.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Rudder hosted Montgomery looking to snap at two game losing streak, but they fall to the Bears 49-22.

Montgomery jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Rudder cut the lead to 28-15 on a 74 yard kick off return from Keithron Lee. The two point conversion made it 28-15, but Montgomery’s offense kept rolling and they went into the half up 35-15.

The Rangers go on the road next Friday to take Fulshear.

