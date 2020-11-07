Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jared Gerfers with CHI St Joseph in Bryan.

Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Jared is known for having a heart of service and love of his Brazos Valley community. His goal is to one day become a state trooper. Jared enjoys ranching and spending time with his family and friends.

We salute this week’s First Responder Jared Gerfers.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

This week's First Responder Salute goes to Jared Gerfers with CHI St Joseph in Bryan.
