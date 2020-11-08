54 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 54 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 613 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 74 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,413 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

50 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,251 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 211 active probable cases and there have been 1,040 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 8,105. There have been 92,473 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent.

Currently, there are 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 6 524 Brazos 613 8,105 Burleson 77 501 Grimes 75 1,233 Houston 8 435 Lee 17 253 Leon 81 399 Madison 45 789 Milam 21 569 Montgomery 2,008 14,280 Robertson 50 447 San Jacinto 9 245 Trinity 5 211 Walker 51 3,938 Waller 40 1,025 Washington 64 755

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 625 staffed hospital beds with 72 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 49 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 56 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 6 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 524 total cases and 508 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 77 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 501 total cases, and 418 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 75 active cases. There have been 1,223 total cases, 1,121 recoveries and 37 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 435 total cases of COVID-19. There are 8 active cases and 413 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 253 cases, with 221 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 81 active cases. The county has 399 total cases, with 305 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Madison County has reported 45 active cases. The county has a total of 789 cases with 736 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 569 total cases and 548 recovered cases. There have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,008 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 14,280 total cases and 9,256 recovered cases. There are currently 36 people hospitalized, and there have been 159 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 50 active COVID-19 cases, with 447 total cases. Currently, 393 patients have recovered and there have been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 245 cases with 222 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 5 active case of COVID-19. The county has 211 total cases with 198 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 3,938 total cases with 3,836 recoveries and 62 deaths.

Waller County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,025 total cases with 968 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 64 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 755 total cases with 640 recoveries and 51 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 26 new cases and 176 active cases on Nov. 4.

Currently, the university has reported 2,444 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 7, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 122,845 active cases and 811,330 recoveries. There have been 950,549 total cases reported and 8,634,990 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 18,700 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 165,967 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 7 at 3:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

