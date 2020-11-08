A few weak cold fronts in the works

Humidity is back...aka Gulf moisture is back. The plan is for many to drive into another foggy start Monday morning as the ceiling lowers over the Brazos Valley by sunrise. Morning temperatures will be mild and comfortable but do not expect it to feel much like November. Instead of the 50s you expect in November, we get the mid and upper 60s at daybreak Monday. Don’t be surprised if a quick splash of rain runs past you in the afternoon (mainly for those east of the Navasota River) but at the same time, don’t highly plan on it. Afternoon highs are (again) comfortable, but running ~10° above average.

Tuesday morning brings a subtle change! A weak cold front is expected to slip across the area throughout the day. A chance for rain (40%) is not ruled out between sunrise and early afternoon. Highs are still in the low 80s for the day, but we get to feel drier air arrive by the afternoon. It is short-lived, but that means morning 50s and afternoon upper 70s are back in place by Veterans Day. Moisture bounces back, thermometers head back to the 80s for the back half of the week. Another change / front is currently scheduled for Saturday. Scattered rain to a few rumbles are possible for the first half of the week, but it opens the door for November, fall air to return through next week

Sunday Night: Clouds increasing with areas of fog expected by morning. Low: 65. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for scattered showers. High: 83. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 68. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain before noon. High: 81. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

