Aggie Recap: South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies continue to make strides and showed that with a dominating 48-3 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.

“Our offensive and defensive lines came to play,” said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggie defense only allowed 150 yards of total offense and the Gamecocks only averaged 2 yards per carry on the ground. A&M also added two interceptions.

“We just trusted the process, trusted coach Elko and his game plan, and just played Aggie football. That’s all we did. We didn’t change anything just came and played and got the win,” said defensive lineman Bobby Brown.

The Aggies only allowed the field goal, which is the the fewest points scored Against A&M in an SEC game since a 25-0 win over Vanderbilt in 2015.

“I was looking for a goose egg if I’m being honest,” said Brown.

The offense took care of business as well. The offensive line again didn’t allow a sack for the fifth straight game. The Aggies were 12 of 16 on third downs and 5 for 5 in the red zone.

“Offense being able to run the football. It was very tough going sledding early, just kept pounding and pounding and pounding. And then Kellen kept making the play action passes, and the plays with his legs and his feet, and his reads and did a good job. I think the key was up front. Very proud of our team. Very sound. Great on third down,” said Fisher.

The Aggies moved to #5 in the AP Poll this week. They’ll stay on the road and head to Tennessee on Saturday.

