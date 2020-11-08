BVSO holds final free chamber music concert of the season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra held the final concert in it’s Free Chamber Music Series. Saturday’s concert was a combination of music and theater.

The concert was the third and final concert in the Free Chamber Music Series, and Maestro Marcello Busski and the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performed a special concert featuring the Soldiers Tale by Stravinsky.

Hundreds of people gathered in lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the performance on the lawn at the Pavilion at Lake Walk.

Organizers say even though this is the last of the free chamber music series they’re thrilled about the upcoming season.

“It’s going to be a little different because of social distancing, but we will still have a variety of music including some fun tango music to start the season off, so we’re really excited about the season,” said Kathy de Figueiredo, Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra Board Member.

The final concert of the year is the annual Christmas performance that will be held at Christ United Methodist Church on Dec. 13.

Click here for more information on the BVSO performances.

