Celebrations for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take to the streets in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Supporters gathered in Bryan to celebrate Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris' projected win of the White House.

Around 50 people gathered on the corners of East 29th Street and Texas Avenue to celebrate Saturday evening.

Supporters said they are excited for what’s to come. “The people are parading and celebrating and having just a genuinely good time, celebrating their rights, that they get to keep them," said Andreana DeGuzman, a participant in Saturday’s celebration.

The inauguration ceremony is set to place on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington D.C.

