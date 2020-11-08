College Station Vietnam Veteran gets sight back thanks to new technology

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jimmy Blakely, a College Station resident, and Vietnam veteran lost his vision as a result of Agent Orange from his time in the army.

In 2022, Blakely was introduced to a new virtual reality headset that would change his life and return the vision he once lost.

The virtual reality goggle developed by IrisVision is a wearable headset used to provide vision to those who suffer vision loss which includes macular degeneration, which Blakely suffers from.

Ammad Khan, CEO of IrisVision says the company has helped hundreds of veterans across the country that are visually impaired and says it’s their mission to help veterans return to the most normal life possible.

“We have built a system using a virtual reality headset that enables them to see once again, they’re able to recognize faces of family members and live more independently with our technology,” says Khan.

Blakely says his life has truly changed because of the technology, he can now continue to care for his wife who is diagnosed with cancer.

“I can put these on and I can probably zoom in far enough to tell you how many eyelashes you have, they’re amazing,” says Blakely/

