Advertisement

Dow Finishes in Top 10 at Liz Murphey as Aggies Complete Fall Season

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished in seventh place behind Courtney Dow’s 12th top-10 finish of her career at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course on Sunday.

The Aggies (299-292-291—882) recorded their best finish of the fall season. The team sank 34 birdies and had two players finish in the top 15 of the individual standings.

“We had a great team effort today, and we’re so close to finishing really strong,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “We had a few putts that didn’t drop that could have made the difference. We were happy to see two top-15 finishes for Courtney [Dow] and Amber [Park]. It was a nice way to end our fall season.”

Dow (74-69-73—216) went 1-over 73 in the final 18. The senior posted the best individual finish by an Aggie this season. The Frisco, Texas, native tallied 10 birdies this weekend, and parred 34 holes. This finish marks the first top-10 finish for Dow since the Battle at the Beach (2/18/2020).

Amber Park (74-72-73—219) tied for 13th. Park carded a 1-over 73 in the final round, boosting her up four spots from round two. This is the senior’s 11th top-15 finish, and the first since the ICON Invitational (2/25/2020) last spring.

Brooke Tyree (75-78-72—225) posted the best final round of any Aggie, locking in an even 72 with a team-high four birdies. The Sulphur, Louisiana, native finished the tournament tied for 38th.

Ava Schwienteck (76-78-73—227) finished the tournament tied for 45th and parred the most holes on the team with 38. Stephanie Astrup (80-73-80—233) rounded out the group and placed 55th.

Auburn (E) won by one stroke over Tennessee (+1). Georgia (+8), Vanderbilt (+12), and Alabama (+16) round out the top five.

Tennessee’s Mikayla Bardwell (-3), Auburn’s Megan Schofill (-3) and Mississippi State’s Hannah Levi (-3) tied for the individual championship.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (FINAL):

PlaceTeamR1R2R3
7Texas A&M299292291
T7Courtney Dow746973 (E)
T13Amber Park747273 (+3)
T38Brooke Tyree757872 (+9)
T45Ava Schwienteck767873 (+11)
55Stephanie Astrup807380 (+17)

Up Next

The Maroon & White’s spring schedule will be announced at a later date.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Golf, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @aggiewomensgolf (Twitter), @aggiewomensgolf (Instagram) and @AggieWomensGolf (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

Most Read

Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
Limestone County social worker charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud
Northbound lanes reopen on Highway 6 in south Brazos County after rollover accident
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Bryan family continues search for missing son

Latest News

Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: Auburn
Aggie Recap: South Carolina
AP Top 25: Alabama is on top again; Notre Dame up to No. 2
No. 7 Texas A&M, Kellen Mond throttle South Carolina 48-3