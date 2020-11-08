Dow Finishes in Top 10 at Liz Murphey as Aggies Complete Fall Season

ATHENS, Ga. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished in seventh place behind Courtney Dow’s 12th top-10 finish of her career at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course on Sunday.

The Aggies (299-292-291—882) recorded their best finish of the fall season. The team sank 34 birdies and had two players finish in the top 15 of the individual standings.

“We had a great team effort today, and we’re so close to finishing really strong,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “We had a few putts that didn’t drop that could have made the difference. We were happy to see two top-15 finishes for Courtney [Dow] and Amber [Park]. It was a nice way to end our fall season.”

Dow (74-69-73—216) went 1-over 73 in the final 18. The senior posted the best individual finish by an Aggie this season. The Frisco, Texas, native tallied 10 birdies this weekend, and parred 34 holes. This finish marks the first top-10 finish for Dow since the Battle at the Beach (2/18/2020).

Amber Park (74-72-73—219) tied for 13th. Park carded a 1-over 73 in the final round, boosting her up four spots from round two. This is the senior’s 11th top-15 finish, and the first since the ICON Invitational (2/25/2020) last spring.

Brooke Tyree (75-78-72—225) posted the best final round of any Aggie, locking in an even 72 with a team-high four birdies. The Sulphur, Louisiana, native finished the tournament tied for 38th.

Ava Schwienteck (76-78-73—227) finished the tournament tied for 45th and parred the most holes on the team with 38. Stephanie Astrup (80-73-80—233) rounded out the group and placed 55th.

Auburn (E) won by one stroke over Tennessee (+1). Georgia (+8), Vanderbilt (+12), and Alabama (+16) round out the top five.

Tennessee’s Mikayla Bardwell (-3), Auburn’s Megan Schofill (-3) and Mississippi State’s Hannah Levi (-3) tied for the individual championship.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (FINAL):

Place Team R1 R2 R3 7 Texas A&M 299 292 291 T7 Courtney Dow 74 69 73 (E) T13 Amber Park 74 72 73 (+3) T38 Brooke Tyree 75 78 72 (+9) T45 Ava Schwienteck 76 78 73 (+11) 55 Stephanie Astrup 80 73 80 (+17)

Up Next

The Maroon & White’s spring schedule will be announced at a later date.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Golf, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @aggiewomensgolf (Twitter), @aggiewomensgolf (Instagram) and @AggieWomensGolf (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.