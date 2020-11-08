Family: Two shot, one fatally, overnight inside Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Family members tell KBTX a Bryan woman and her fiance were shot overnight inside their home on Wilderland Circle near FM 2818 and W. Villa Maria Road.

The woman who was shot was rushed to a hospital and has since been released, but her fiance did not survive his gunshot wounds.

Family members tell News 3′s Rusty Surette that the victim passed away at the scene inside the house, not long after proposing to his girlfriend who was also celebrating her 30th birthday on Saturday.

BREAKING NEWS: Two shot overnight in Bryan neighborhood. Family members tell me a woman survived but her fiance passed away.



Updating details here -> https://t.co/Q7ewFmU47M pic.twitter.com/jLsR0HncIb — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 8, 2020

It’s unclear if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

At this time, we’re not publicly identifying the people involved until we’re certain all family members have been notified.

KBTX has reached out to Bryan police for more information.

