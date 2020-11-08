Advertisement

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available this in Brazos County

These tests are the oral swab tests and results could take 2 - 3 days to return.
You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be available in Brazos County this week. These tests are the oral swab tests and results could take 2 - 3 days to return.

DateTimeLocation
Nov. 911 a.m.- 7p.m.Brazos Center
Nov. 108 a.m.- 4 p.m.Brazos Center
Nov. 1111 a.m.- 7p.m.Brazos Center

To register in advance, click here. This link will only allow a person to register 24 hours prior to a site’s official opening time.

What you need to know to get tested:

· Testing is available for anyone above age 5.

· You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

· No appointment needed.

· All test sites offer drive-thru testing.

· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

· Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or other form of identification.

· The test is an oral swab. Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

· The results take about 2-3 days to get back.

· Results are securely sent via text message or email.

· If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close

For more information about COVID-19 testing sites in Texas, visit texas.gov/covid19. More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org

