Advertisement

Moisture pooling back into the Brazos Valley

By Erika Paige
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready for the moisture to roll back in through the second half of the weekend. We’ll notice it in two ways: foggy mornings for some and the potential for scattered showers to develop and drift through the area into the beginning of the week. We’re waiting on a “cold” front to roll into the area Tuesday -- it won’t drop temperatures much but it will help to drop dew points down a bit.

Temperatures will be back into the 80s for the afternoon hours and clouds mixed with sunshine will carry us into the next several days. Overall, expect temperatures to stay above average through the upcoming week and despite there being rain chances, for it not to drop much in terms of rainfall for most. At this time, the lucky folks able to find rain may only grab 0.1″ - 0.2″ while others round out the week dry.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Low: 60. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for an isolated shower. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clouds increasing with patchy fog possible. Low: 64. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered showers. High: 83. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone County social worker charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud
College Station police apprehend suspected bank robber
Bryan family continues search for missing son
Brazos County Health District reports another COVID-19 death, 31 hospitalizations
Northbound lanes reopen on Highway 6 in south Brazos County after rollover accident

Latest News

Feeling more like mid-October
Foggy start, gorgeous weekend on the way!
Another foggy morning, another sunny afternoon
Gulf moisture surges back in, some fog and more humidity