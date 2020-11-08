Moisture pooling back into the Brazos Valley

Get ready for the moisture to roll back in through the second half of the weekend. We’ll notice it in two ways: foggy mornings for some and the potential for scattered showers to develop and drift through the area into the beginning of the week. We’re waiting on a “cold” front to roll into the area Tuesday -- it won’t drop temperatures much but it will help to drop dew points down a bit.

Temperatures will be back into the 80s for the afternoon hours and clouds mixed with sunshine will carry us into the next several days. Overall, expect temperatures to stay above average through the upcoming week and despite there being rain chances, for it not to drop much in terms of rainfall for most. At this time, the lucky folks able to find rain may only grab 0.1″ - 0.2″ while others round out the week dry.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Low: 60. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for an isolated shower. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clouds increasing with patchy fog possible. Low: 64. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered showers. High: 83. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

