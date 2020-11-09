Advertisement

Aggie Golf Stands in 12th Place at Jerry Pate National

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team turned in a 2-over par 282 and stand in 12th place after the first round of the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Sunday at the Old Overton Country Club.

Senior Brandon Smith and junior Sam Bennett both turned in 1-under par rounds of 69, which put them in a tie for 18th on the individual leaderboard. Senior Dan Erickson was just a stroke back at even par with a 70 and was tied for 29th. The Aggies also counted a 4-over 74 from freshman Daniel Rodrigues, who was making his playing debut in the Maroon & White. Sophomore William Paysse posted a 5-over 75 to round out the Aggies' day.

Eight of 14 teams carded under-par rounds on Sunday with Georgia leading the way with a 15-under 265. Rounding out the tournament’s top five were Vanderbilt (-10), Auburn (-7), Tennessee (-6) and Alabama (-4).

The Aggies return to action for the second round at 10:25 a.m. CT on Monday, and they will be paired with Florida and Missouri.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

PlaceTeam/PlayerRd. 1
12Texas A&M282 (+2)
T18Sam Bennett69 (-1)
T18Brandon Smith69 (-1)
T29Dan Erickson70 (E)
T63Daniel Rodrigues74 (+4)
T66William Paysse75 (+5)

In the Standings:

PlaceTeamTotal (To Par)
1Georgia265 -15
2Vanderbilt270 -10
3Auburn273 -7
4Tennessee274 -6
5Alabama276 -4
6Mississippi State278 -2
T7South Carolina279 -1
T7Ole Miss279 -1
T9Arkansas280 E
T9Florida280 E
11Missouri281 +1
12Texas A&M282 +2
T13LSU283 +3
T13Kentucky283 +3

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action in Tennessee at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via Twitter on @AggieMensGolf.

