Auburn at Mississippi State game postponed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Aubrun at Mississippi State football game scheduled for November 14th has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Bulldogs' program. The game is tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.

This news comes on the same day that Texas A&M announced they paused in-person workouts due to multiple positive cases. The Alabama-LSU game could be in jeopardy after Tigers' Head Coach Ed Orgeron announced there was an outbreak of the coronavirus on his team.

Also in the SEC, Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman also announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. Defensive CoordinatorBarry Odem will be the interim head coach for the Razorbacks.

Can’t explain how much the well wishes from great friends and folks of Arkansas means to me. I feel fine. Hoping for a false positive test. Our staff is elite and will have our wonderful players ready this weekend. #gohogs #Appreciateyouall — Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) November 9, 2020

