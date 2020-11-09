College Station family honors their two WWII veterans with flagpole and memorial stone dedication ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos Valley family honored two of their own World War II veterans Sunday by dedicating a memorial stone and flagpole in their memories.

Doug Barlow and his wife Connie live in College Station. Both of their fathers served in World War II. To celebrate their sacrifices in helping secure America’s freedoms, the Barlows held a family ceremony in the front yard of their home where the flagpole and memorial are located.

With three generations of the family present, Doug said a few words to his grandchildren about the efforts of their family heroes and then together raised the American flag afterward. He says it’s one way to teach the kids the importance of Veterans Day and their great-grandfathers in the service to our country.

“We’ve known their stories for many years, but we thought it would be important for their great-grandchildren to know the story, too," Barlow said. “We know the war stories by heart, and our children know them the same way. We want to continue to pass them on to the younger generations.”

James Barlow, Doug’s father, was a U.S. Marine who fought in Okinawa. During America’s occupation of foreign soil there, Barlow was wounded and received a Purple Heart. After spending months in a hospital to recover, he returned to battle. He died in October 2018 at the age of 92.

Joe Stewart, Connie’s father, was a bombardier in World War II. He flew many missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service. Stewart passed away in February of 2014 at the age of 89.

“On one mission, he was in the lead plane that led over 1,300 planes into battle,” Barlow said. “That’s probably one of the largest armadas of planes that I know that’s gone into battle.”

The stone sits at the foot of the flagpole. Barlow says it was carved and designed with the assistance of a local stonemason and artist. Both James Barlow and Joe Stewart’s names are engraved on it along with the medals they were awarded for their service.

“It felt really good to be out here with my family today,” Colette Smith, who is Doug Barlow’s granddaughter, said. “We’re here because [my great-grandfathers] served our country.”

Celebrating Veterans Day is important because life as we know it wouldn’t be the same without the heroic acts veterans performed, Barlow says.

“Without the service of our veterans and what they did for us, we wouldn’t have the freedom to be here today,” Barlow said. “We wouldn’t have this opportunity to gather our family and have the life we have without the service they gave to our country.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.