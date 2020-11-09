COVID in Context: Brazos Valley region has lowest number of ICU hospital beds available
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several counties in the region, including Brazos County, make up the Bryan-College Station trauma service area, or TSA N. The 22 TSAs in the state are grouped so as to track their resources.
For the past month or so, TSA N has consistently seen low numbers of available ICU beds, including days with zero listed.
Below, see a comparison of ICU bed availability in TSA N to other areas seeing a surge (El Paso and Galveston) as well as similarly sized regions (the Waco TSA):
