Downtown Bryan fixture, “Madden’s Casual Gourmet” announces upcoming closure

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A longtime Downtown Bryan restaurant is closing at the end of the year.

Madden’s Casual Gourmet announced they’ll be closing down during the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been a popular place to gather for birthdays and special events for many of us.

Chef and owner Tai Lee told us it was a difficult decision.

He’s had the business for the last five years. But it’s been a staple in Downtown Bryan for 17 years.

“We really did not think about closing the restaurant down just five years into it. With the pandemic and with the just the changing dynamics in the Downtown Bryan in terms of business level and the traffic level we just thought you know our lease is coming up," said Lee.

They hope to relocate staff to their sister restaurants. Madden’s last day open will be New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.