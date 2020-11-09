Eta moves into the Gulf of Mexico
Model disagreement puts an uncertain outlook on the week ahead in Florida
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eta is back in the Gulf of Mexico and has begun a short trek to the south and west, where an eventual turn back to the north toward Florida is expected before the week is done.
Some areas in South Florida have already received in excess of ten inches from Eta, and more is to come in a hopefully more manageable fashion through the end of the week.
Dry air and stronger upper level winds will likely keep Eta from strengthening greatly, but we may see a brief return to hurricane strength before the week is done. From there, it is not certain where exactly Eta will move, but generally northward movement over the next week is expected. Model data has generally agreed that the heaviest rain from the system has already fallen, but some aggravated areas of flooding will be possible across portions of Florida depending on the track and how intense Eta is able to become before either dissipating or moving north onto land late this week / this weekend.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.