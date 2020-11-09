Eta moves into the Gulf of Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eta is back in the Gulf of Mexico and has begun a short trek to the south and west, where an eventual turn back to the north toward Florida is expected before the week is done.

Some areas in South Florida have already received in excess of ten inches from Eta, and more is to come in a hopefully more manageable fashion through the end of the week.

#Eta has flooded my neighborhood- luckily I’m one of the higher houses, but storm total is up to 16.10”, over 5” in the past 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/IbWL8hHsuq — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) November 9, 2020

Dry air and stronger upper level winds will likely keep Eta from strengthening greatly, but we may see a brief return to hurricane strength before the week is done. From there, it is not certain where exactly Eta will move, but generally northward movement over the next week is expected. Model data has generally agreed that the heaviest rain from the system has already fallen, but some aggravated areas of flooding will be possible across portions of Florida depending on the track and how intense Eta is able to become before either dissipating or moving north onto land late this week / this weekend.

There is still a risk of flash flooding over portions of South #Florida from #Eta. @NWSWPC is forecasting an additional 2-4 inches of rain, with storm totals as high as 18".https://t.co/OyX7XsjQTe pic.twitter.com/VSOTtaax4A — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2020

