Even as a few fronts graze by, warm November days continue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another round of fog is expected as the Brazos Valley hits the road Monday morning. Gloomy skies and a lower ceiling could slow a few down through 9am. Gulf moisture sloshed in means the morning is mild and comfortable -- but do not expect it to scream “November.” In fact, the next few days start in the mid-to-upper 60s rather than the low-to-mid 50s you would typically expect in the early part of this month.

Areas of fog -- some dense -- are expected Monday morning (KBTX)

A couple of cold fronts are expected to skid past the area over the next seven days; the First of which arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening. As it prepares for landing, a strip of scattered showers to a low, odd chance for a rumble of thunder will be possible through the morning hours. The Brazos Valley needs rain as it slips back into a drought, but this will not be the wet weather many are hoping for. At best, a few rain gauges may collect up to 0.10″ - 0.15″ by midday. Afternoon dries up the rain chance as a less humid air mass sinks for 18-24 hours.

CHECK INTERACTIVE RADAR ON YOUR KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Forecast highs for November 10 - 15 (KBTX)

Drier air and a northerly wind mean highs are back in the upper 70s under sunshine for Veterans Day Wednesday. Enjoy it. South winds takes back over by Thursday, putting morning 60s, afternoon 80s, and humid air back in place.

A second front is scheduled for Saturday. This wind shift comes with a morning-to-early afternoon rain chance too, but forecast data is still wishy-washy about the potential. At best, there may be a half-inch rain total in the works for some over the next seven days. Good news: the weekend front should open the door to a fresher fall feel through much of next week.

More details about the week ahead can be found in the video above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.