BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Texas A&M Football game against Ole Miss on November 21 at Kyle Field will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by CBS (locally KBTX-TV), announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

Before hosting the Rebels, the Aggies will take on Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 14 with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.