Local author pens book about veterans’ experience returning home to civilian life

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “From the Land of Genesis” is available for pre-order now, just ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The book is a collection of short stories about veterans returning and readjusting to civilian life after years of service.

Aggie author Stephen O’Shea says the book is technically fiction but based on the realities of veteran experiences.

“I started by interviewing veterans themselves,” said O’Shea on Brazos Valley This Morning. It began when he was conducting research at Texas A&M University. “What’s kind of unique about this book is the stories are fiction and the characters and places are all contrived, but any reference to combat experience or the experience of a military veteran is drawn straight from source materials and from interviews that I conducted.”

Through O’Shea’s research, he reconnected with a high school classmate, Taylor Grieger, a veteran himself—a U.S. Navy rescue swimmer. Together, they came up with the idea to sail around the southernmost tip of South America, Cape Horn. Eventually, a film crew signed on as well, and the team traveled around Cape Horn and back while shooting the upcoming documentary “Hell or High Seas.”

“So the two [”From the Land of Genesis" and “Hell or High Seas”] are really meant to complement each other," said O’Shea. “One is more of a grand scope of all veterans' experiences coming back to the civilian world. And then the documentary is more of a case study, really peering into Taylor’s experience and how non-combat veterans can also have PTSD and can have struggles assimilating to the civilian world.”

Whatever medium, O’Shea’s goals are clear: bridge the gap.

“What tends to happen is the military culture becomes more embedded in itself and separated from the civilian culture, and in order for us to bridge the gap and really help veterans who are returning home feel more welcomed, feel more understood and to really combat some of the struggles that they’re facing, I think we need to meet them halfway.”

Pre-order “From the Land of Genesis” here. The official release is Nov. 17.

Learn more about “Hell or High Seas” and track its release in 2021.

