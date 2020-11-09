Advertisement

Local non-profit hosts “Jurassic Jam” event to support the foster community

The event featured games, bounce houses and music for kids to enjoy.
Approximately 50 kids from toddlers to teenagers were able to enjoy the event's activities Sunday afternoon.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local non-profit John’s Boys BCS, Inc. held its “Jurassic Jam” event to support the surrounding foster community Sunday.

Foster families gathered at Peach Creek Ranch in College Station where kids were able to participate in activities such as play games, dance, and win prizes.

Board member Erika McCarley said the event is a time where foster families can have fun and enjoy time with others. “This is just a time where they can come out and not have to worry about anything and they can feel included, and meet other foster kids that are around their age so they can make friends that way," said McCarley.

Approximately 50 kids from toddlers to teenagers were able to connect and share their experiences with each other.

John’s Boys' mission is to provide assistance, resources, and additional support to the local foster community. In addition to working with other organizations in the foster community, one resource that they focus on is “go-bags", which include supplies that foster parents will need when they are called to pick up a child.

McCarley said that the proceeds from admission tickets and the silent auction are put back into the community to help support local foster families.

To learn more about John’s Boys, you can visit their website here.

