Local vets honored on Sunday in downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day this week, a group gathered on Sunday in downtown Bryan to pay tribute to all Brazos Valley veterans at the Vietnam Memorial.

The event was hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 937 with the decision to keep it to a smaller crowd due to social distancing concerns.

A wreath was placed at the memorial and veterans in attendance were given handwritten thank you notes from area elementary school children.

On Saturday, Boy Scouts from Troop 159 cleaned the memorial to get it ready for Sunday’s gathering and reflection for those who’ve served our country.

