Advertisement

Local vets honored on Sunday in downtown Bryan

The event at the Vietnam Memorial paid tribute to all Brazos Valley veterans
Veterans gather Sunday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in downtown Bryan.
Veterans gather Sunday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in downtown Bryan.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day this week, a group gathered on Sunday in downtown Bryan to pay tribute to all Brazos Valley veterans at the Vietnam Memorial.

The event was hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 937 with the decision to keep it to a smaller crowd due to social distancing concerns.

A wreath was placed at the memorial and veterans in attendance were given handwritten thank you notes from area elementary school children.

On Saturday, Boy Scouts from Troop 159 cleaned the memorial to get it ready for Sunday’s gathering and reflection for those who’ve served our country.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
Limestone County social worker charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud
Northbound lanes reopen on Highway 6 in south Brazos County after rollover accident
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Bryan family continues search for missing son

Latest News

Local non-profit hosts “Jurassic Jam” event to support the foster community
Even as a few fronts graze by, warm November days continue
Sunday Evening Weather Update 11/8
54 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District