NFL Aggies Week 9

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 9 of the NFL, including Christian Kirk hauling in his 6th touchdown pass of the season.

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 10/21 158 YDS. 2 TDS. 24-17 win over Chicago.

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 5 catches 123 YDS. 1 TD. 34-31 loss to Miami.

Dropping Dimes.@ckirk hauls in his 6th TD of the season. pic.twitter.com/xQeZMYyggV — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 8, 2020

Deshazor Everett Safety (Washington) - 7 tackles (season-high). 23-20 loss to NY Giants.

Armani Watts Safety (Kansas City) - 5 tackles (ties career-high). 1 pass deflection. 33-31 win over Carolina.

Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - 3 solo tackles, 5 total (career-high). 24-10 win over Indianapolis.

Donovan Wilson Safety (Dallas) - 3 tackles. 24-19 loss to Pittsburgh.

Josh Lambo Kicker (Jacksonville) - 2/2 FGS (59 long - career/franchise record). 1/2 XPS. 27-25 loss to Houston

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - SNF vs New Orleans

THURSDAY:

Jace Sternberger TE (Green Bay) - 1 catch 1 YD. 34-17 win over San Francisco.

Kingsley Keke DT (Green Bay) - 1 tackle. 1 QB hit. 34-17 win over San Francisco.

MONDAY:

Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - vs New England

